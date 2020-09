Prior +3.6%, revised to +3.7%

Retail sales 2.8% vs 3.0% y/y expected

Prior 1.4%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) 0.6% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +2.0%; revised to 2.1%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) + 4.3% vs +4.2% y/y expected

Prior +3.1%

Delay at source .The pent up demand from lockdown that was showing itself in last months data is pulling back as expected. GBP unfazed as this data point is not in focus now. (more to come)