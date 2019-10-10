UK August visible trade balance -£9.8 billion vs -£10.0 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 10 October 2019
- Prior -£9.1 billion; revised to -£9.6 billion
- Non-EU trade balance -£2.2 billion vs -£2.8 billion expected
- Prior -£1.9 billion; revised to -£2.5 billion
Looking at the details, exports fell by 0.5% on the month while imports rose by 0.1% on the month for August. The steadiness in domestic demand might allude to further Brexit stockpiling in Q3 as exports remain sluggish and that is befitting of global trade conditions.