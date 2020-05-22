UK, Australia and Canada say they are 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong

UK, Canada and Australia say making such a law on Hong Kong's behalf without direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine 'one country, two systems'

The Global Times cites a NPC official who says that the Hong Kong legislation is ready and will be passed by the Standing Committee, likely on May 28.





I'm not sure why other countries are acting like this isn't a done deal, because it would be the shock of shocks if China backtracked because of 'deep concerns'.







There is talk of protests on June 4 and July 1.

