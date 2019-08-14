UK beats the US to the yield curve inversion party

The UK yield curve inverts for the first time since 2008

UK 2s-10s 14-08
For a brief moment earlier, the UK yield curve inverted for the first time since 2008 as the 2s-10s spread fell below 0 bps. If markets are looking for telling signs of a weakening global economic outlook, then you can add this into that frame.

With the UK economy having contracted already in Q2, we could already be sitting on the brink of a technical recession if economic conditions continue down their current path amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

