UK beats the US to the yield curve inversion party

The UK yield curve inverts for the first time since 2008

For a brief moment earlier, the UK yield curve inverted for the first time since 2008 as the 2s-10s spread fell below 0 bps. If markets are looking for telling signs of a weakening global economic outlook, then you can add this into that frame.





With the UK economy having contracted already in Q2 , we could already be sitting on the brink of a technical recession if economic conditions continue down their current path amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.



