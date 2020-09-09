UK bill may have 'huge negative consequences', says EU diplomat
Bloomberg citing remarks by a EU diplomat on the matter
- UK must urgently clarify its plans
The internal market bill is scheduled to be released some time around 1130 GMT (could be earlier or later depending on how long PMQs last) today.
The big issue remains on the interpretation of the bill as to whether or not it will breach international laws and in effect, breach the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
The UK point of view remains that it isn't going to be the case and there is still a heavy dispute internally over that. But either way, I don't see how the EU can be happy about any of this and surely it will prompt more negative rhetoric from their side.