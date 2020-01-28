UK Boris Johnson is expected to speak with Pres. Trump later today

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Boris Johnson to speak to Pres. Trump about Huawei 

Earlier today, UK PM Johnson announced that:

  • Huawei to have limited role in 5G in the UK
  • Huawei new restrictions should be placed on the use of high risk vendors in the UK
  • Huawei to be excluded from sensitive geographic location such as nuclear sites and military bases
  • involvement overall, would be capped at 35% 
PM Johnson will visit the US and begin trade negotiations next week.  US Sec. of State Pompei to visit in the UK tomorrow.  

The news will likely not be viewed favorably by Pres. Trump and his administration who feel that Huawei would steal secrets. By the UK giving a role, it could scale back intelligence cooperation between the US and the UK. The

