UK Boris Johnson is expected to speak with Pres. Trump later today
Boris Johnson to speak to Pres. Trump about HuaweiEarlier today, UK PM Johnson announced that:
- Huawei to have limited role in 5G in the UK
- Huawei new restrictions should be placed on the use of high risk vendors in the UK
- Huawei to be excluded from sensitive geographic location such as nuclear sites and military bases
- involvement overall, would be capped at 35%
The news will likely not be viewed favorably by Pres. Trump and his administration who feel that Huawei would steal secrets. By the UK giving a role, it could scale back intelligence cooperation between the US and the UK. The