UK Boris Johnson is expected to speak with Pres. Trump later today

Boris Johnson to speak to Pres. Trump about Huawei





Huawei to have limited role in 5G in the UK

Huawei new restrictions should be placed on the use of high risk vendors in the UK

Huawei to be excluded from sensitive geographic location such as nuclear sites and military bases

involvement overall, would be capped at 35%

PM Johnson will visit the US and begin trade negotiations next week. US Sec. of State Pompei to visit in the UK tomorrow.





The news will likely not be viewed favorably by Pres. Trump and his administration who feel that Huawei would steal secrets. By the UK giving a role, it could scale back intelligence cooperation between the US and the UK. The





Earlier today, UK PM Johnson announced that: