British Retail Consortium sales data

BRC total sales +0.6% y/y in October vs -1.3% y/y prior

Like-for-like sales +0.1% y/y vs -1.7% in Sept Separately, Barclaycard said UK consumer spending +1.5% y/y vs -1.6% prior. Separately, Barclaycard said UK consumer spending +1.5% y/y vs -1.6% prior.





It's early and some of this might have been Brexit stockpiling. Eventually there will be some kind of pop but I'm interested to see how the subsequent rise in the pound will reverberate back through the market.