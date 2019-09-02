UK BRC sales like-for-like for August: -0.5% y/y (expected 0.5%)

British Retail Consortium like-for-like sales data

-0.5% y/y in August

expected 0.5% y/y, prior 0.1%

The data flow from the UK is not confidence inspiring. Meanwhile we look to politicians for GBP movement. Tuesday should bring more Brexit news, but perhaps not much alacrity, as the news flow will likely centre on the probability or not of a general election.









---

British Retail Consortium (BRC) / KPMG like for like sales excludes the effect of changes in store floor space.

