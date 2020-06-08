UK BRC Sales like-for-like for May: +7.9% y/y (expected 3.0%,prior 5.7%)
An indicator to retail sales in the UK
Further:
- total retail spending down 5.9% y/y
- "Weak consumer confidence and social distancing rules are likely to hold back sales," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.
Data also released from payments company Barclaycard
- its measure of consumer spending, based on transactions on around half of Britain's credit and debit cards, showed a 27.7% annual fall compared with a record 36.5% drop in April.