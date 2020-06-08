UK BRC Sales like-for-like for May: +7.9% y/y (expected 3.0%,prior 5.7%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An indicator to retail sales in the UK

Further:
  • total retail spending down 5.9% y/y
  • "Weak consumer confidence and social distancing rules are likely to hold back sales," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said. 

Data also released from payments company Barclaycard
  • its measure of consumer spending, based on transactions on around half of Britain's credit and debit cards, showed a 27.7% annual fall compared with a record 36.5% drop in April.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose