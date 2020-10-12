UK BRC Sales like-for-like for September +6.1% y/y (expected 3.5%)
Total sales are up 5.6% y/y, the biggest rise in 11 years (apart from easter-related sales)British Retail Consortium said there were signs that consumers had brought forward some of their Christmas shopping
- "The industry is beginning to recover, however, forced store or warehouse closures during any future lockdowns could put paid to this progress"
At the same time, credit card data via Barclaycard
- its measure of spending +2% y/y in September (August was +0.2%)
- A quarter of consumers polled by Barclaycard said they had stockpiled last month in case of shortages of goods, as they did in the run-up to the coronavirus lockdown in March.