UK BRC Sales like-for-like +1.7% y/y in December (vs. expected -0.5%)
British Retail Consortium data - the "like-for-like" sales basis strips out changes in store size
up 1.7% in Dec. (down 1.2% in the combined November-December period - BRC issued the figure for the two months together to smooth out volatility caused by changes in the dates of Black Friday between 2018 and 2019)
- expected -0.5%, prior -4.9%
Total retail spending - 0.9% in November and December
BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson comments:
- "Looking forward, the public's confidence in Britain's trade negotiations will have a big impact on spending over the coming year"