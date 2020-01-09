UK BRC Sales like-for-like +1.7% y/y in December (vs. expected -0.5%)

British Retail Consortium data - the "like-for-like" sales basis strips out changes in store size



up 1.7% in Dec. (down 1.2% in the combined November-December period - BRC issued the figure for the two months together to smooth out volatility caused by changes in the dates of Black Friday between 2018 and 2019)



expected -0.5%, prior -4.9%



Total retail spending - 0.9% in November and December





BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson comments:

"Looking forward, the public's confidence in Britain's trade negotiations will have a big impact on spending over the coming year"











