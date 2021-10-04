UK Brexit minister David Frost to threaten EU on Monday on Northern Ireland

will threaten on Monday to dispense with some of the terms of its agreement overseeing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland

will threaten to trigger Article 16 of the agreement, which allows either side to unilaterally seek to dispense with some of the terms if they are proving unexpectedly harmful

Frost will say they have become too damaging to retain

Meanwhile, the shortage of fuel delivery drivers is still playing havoc with petrol supply in the UK. Some improvement has been reported but many locations are still short.







