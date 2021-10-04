UK Brexit minister David Frost to threaten EU on Monday on Northern Ireland
Frost will give a speech to the governing Conservative Party conference at a conference on Monday UK time.
- will threaten on Monday to dispense with some of the terms of its agreement overseeing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland
- will threaten to trigger Article 16 of the agreement, which allows either side to unilaterally seek to dispense with some of the terms if they are proving unexpectedly harmful
- Frost will say they have become too damaging to retain
Info via Reuters
---
Meanwhile, the shortage of fuel delivery drivers is still playing havoc with petrol supply in the UK. Some improvement has been reported but many locations are still short.