UK Brexit proposal includes an all-Ireland zone for all goods - report

UK proposal says backstop is a bridge to nowhere - BBC

Proposal says it avoids the need for checks or infrastructure on the border

Says measures for checks would be handled electronically

UK intends that the future relationships would be based on a free trade agreement in which the UK takes control of its own regulatory affairs and trade policy, according to a letter.

Proposal says checks would not apply to goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland

Special provision for small traders between Northern Ireland and Ireland

There are lots of headlines coming on this proposal now but the pound is not going one way or the other.





Many of the headlines are from Boris' letter to Juncker:



