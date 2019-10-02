UK Brexit proposal includes an all-Ireland zone for all goods - report
Leaks and comments on Boris Johnson's proposal
Reading through that, it sounds like he wants to give the power of the backstop to the Northern Ireland assembly, who will vote on the border rules every four years.
- UK proposal says backstop is a bridge to nowhere - BBC
- Proposal says it avoids the need for checks or infrastructure on the border
- Says measures for checks would be handled electronically
- UK intends that the future relationships would be based on a free trade agreement in which the UK takes control of its own regulatory affairs and trade policy, according to a letter.
- Proposal says checks would not apply to goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland
- Special provision for small traders between Northern Ireland and Ireland
There are lots of headlines coming on this proposal now but the pound is not going one way or the other.
Many of the headlines are from Boris' letter to Juncker: