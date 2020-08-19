UK business group says trading conditions have improved only slowly - still need government support

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK Times report on the latest from the British Chambers of Commerce.

Its Business Tracker report, conducted from August 3 to 7 found:
  • said that companies were struggling with cashflow problems
  • most sectors had reopened for business
  • More than a third of businesses said that they had less than three months' worth of cash reserves
  • economy is struggling to regain momentum
  • fears about whether businesses are strong enough to cope with a second lockdown

Link is here for more, Times (may be gated)   

