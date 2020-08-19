UK business group says trading conditions have improved only slowly - still need government support
The UK Times report on the latest from the British Chambers of Commerce.
Its Business Tracker report, conducted from August 3 to 7 found:
- said that companies were struggling with cashflow problems
- most sectors had reopened for business
- More than a third of businesses said that they had less than three months' worth of cash reserves
- economy is struggling to regain momentum
- fears about whether businesses are strong enough to cope with a second lockdown
