UK business sentiment indicator improves in December

UK data on the Lloyds business barometer for December, comes in at 10, up from the previous month 

  • prior 9
Points made by Lloyds on the data:  
  • growing optimism about trading prospects
  • there is now clarity over the UK's departure from the EU
  • focus will turn to whether a new trade agreement can be negotiated during the transition period which currently runs until the end of next year

GBP continues to do little for the session here. 

