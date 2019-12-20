UK business sentiment indicator improves in December
UK data on the Lloyds business barometer for December, comes in at 10, up from the previous month
- prior 9
Points made by Lloyds on the data:
- growing optimism about trading prospects
- there is now clarity over the UK's departure from the EU
- focus will turn to whether a new trade agreement can be negotiated during the transition period which currently runs until the end of next year
GBP continues to do little for the session here.