UK business sentiment indicator improves in December

UK data on the Lloyds business barometer for December, comes in at 10, up from the previous month

prior 9

Points made by Lloyds on the data:

growing optimism about trading prospects

there is now clarity over the UK's departure from the EU

focus will turn to whether a new trade agreement can be negotiated during the transition period which currently runs until the end of next year





