UK business secretary: If we hadn't provided support, job numbers would be worse

Comments by UK business secretary, Alok Sharma







The UK has basically sped up its economic reopening and the fear is that the government may not have done enough to handle the health crisis in general. For now, things are looking better but let's see how things go in the next two to three months.

It would be remiss to think that what they are doing is actually helping the economy, if they don't actually use the time that they "bought" to deal with the health crisis.