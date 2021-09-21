UK's Kwarteng: Considering state loans for energy firms that take on customers from bust energy firms
UK business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, repeats the call that the government will not be rewarding failure
- Should not be throwing taxpayers' money at companies that have been badly run
- People should be able to find energy pricing which is very much in-line with their old tariff when a company goes bust
This is a more or less an encore of his earlier remarks here. There will be no bailout for failed energy companies but it looks like they will offer support to those still in the game in order to maintain the price cap for consumers.