UK business secretary says must continue to reopen the economy in phased manner

Comments by UK business secretary, Alok Sharma





Focus is on opportunities, jobs for young people

Says schools will be the last to close in case of localised virus outbreak

The UK is still largely in the process of getting back to normal and so far the health crisis isn't taking a major turn for the worse, which is allowing the resumption of economic activity for the most part.





The government though is largely insisting that kids going back to school is among the top priority, with all pupils in all year groups expected to return to class next month.





If you're wondering why, the idea is that when kids are able to go back to school, then parents themselves will also be afforded the time to go back to work and stimulate the economy. It's sadly not all about the kids sometimes.



