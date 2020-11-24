UK Cabinet Office briefing says the country faces risk of “systemic economic crisis”

Wow, this is certainly a pessimistic piece! A warning of the risk of a 'perfeect storm' of simultaneous disasters.



lays out for government planners the possible impacts of the last stage of Brexit, detailing "reasonable worst case scenarios" across 20 different areas of national life from oil and healthcare to travel and policing. "Winter 2020 could see a combination of severe flooding, pandemic influenza, a novel emerging infectious disease and coordinated industrial action, against a backdrop of the end of the [Brexit] transition period," the Cabinet briefing warns.

I'm gonna go on record and say it won't be this bad! Feel free to rub my nose in it if this all comes to fruition.











