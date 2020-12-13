UK car factories could be shut down early next year, Brexit trade deal or no deal
Sky carries an alarming heads up from a UK union official:
The posturing and preening coming out of the talking head politicians suggests to me that the welfare of UK industry and workers is waaaaay down the list of concern. Which is a shame but there you go.
- "Within days [of 1 January] we may potentially see an issue where production is shut and ceases because there's a backup at Dover."
