UK car maker says cannot invest "without knowing what will happen" with Brexit
The head of the group that owns car-maker Vauxhall says a no-deal Brexit compares to a head-on train crash.
- PSA boss Carlos Tavares also said if a no-deal Brexit had serious consequences for the car group, there would be an ethical responsibility to protect employees outside the UK
- firm would take "necessary decisions" regarding PSA's UK plants
- had halted investment at its UK factories while the outcome of Brexit remains unclear
