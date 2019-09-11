UK car maker says cannot invest "without knowing what will happen" with Brexit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The head of the group that owns car-maker Vauxhall says a no-deal Brexit compares to a head-on train crash.

  • PSA boss Carlos Tavares also said if a no-deal Brexit had serious consequences for the car group, there would be an ethical responsibility to protect employees outside the UK
  • firm would take "necessary decisions" regarding PSA's UK plants
  • had halted investment at its UK factories while the outcome of Brexit remains unclear
There is more here at the link. 

ForexLive
