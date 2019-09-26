UK car output rises for the first time in 15 months in August

A piece of good news for this sector of the UK economy!

Reuters ( Link ) with the report, in brief:

car production increased by an annual 3.3% in August

first rise in 15 months

And, now for the extra bits, maybe not quite so good:

helped by several factories having moved their summertime shutdowns to April in preparation for the original Brexit date

BMW, Peugeot, Honda and Jaguar Land Rover all closed factories ranging from a few days to four weeks in April over concerns that Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union in March could lead to disruption, including delays to the arrival of parts



"Today's figures mask the underlying downward trend and strengthening global headwinds facing the sector, including international trade tensions, massive technological upheaval and, in the UK, political and economic uncertainty," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.





"We now need parliament and government to redouble efforts to get a deal that maintains free and frictionless trade."







Yeah, about that ….



