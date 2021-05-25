UK CBI May retailing reported sales 18 vs 25 expected

Latest data released by UK CBI - 25 May 2021





Prior 20

Total distributive reported sales 43

Prior 30

A bit of a miss on the headline reading and that suggests some slowing in retail sales after the flurry of demand seen in April after lockdown measures were lifted. CBI notes that:





"The fact that sales were in line with seasonal norms is a definite improvement from earlier in the year, but this month's survey was perhaps a touch disappointing after April's stronger results."

The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.