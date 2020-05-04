UK CFOs' risk appetite lowest since 2008 - Deloitte survey

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Deloitte survey on UK CFOs show biggest quarterly fall in confidence since the survey began back in 2007


  • Risk appetite lowest since 2008
  • A record 84% of CFOs are less confident
  • Furlough scheme to be used by 59% of large UK corporates
  • CFOs expect revenues this year to be 22% below pre-virus forecasts
See here for global coronavirus case data
Just a bit of a look at business sentiment in the UK, adding reason to why we should expect weaker investments and corporate profitability over the next few quarters at least.

I would argue that this is pretty much the same in most countries that have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

