UK CFOs' risk appetite lowest since 2008 - Deloitte survey

Deloitte survey on UK CFOs show biggest quarterly fall in confidence since the survey began back in 2007





Risk appetite lowest since 2008

A record 84% of CFOs are less confident

Furlough scheme to be used by 59% of large UK corporates

CFOs expect revenues this year to be 22% below pre-virus forecasts

Just a bit of a look at business sentiment in the UK, adding reason to why we should expect weaker investments and corporate profitability over the next few quarters at least.





I would argue that this is pretty much the same in most countries that have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.



