UK CFOs' risk appetite lowest since 2008 - Deloitte survey
Deloitte survey on UK CFOs show biggest quarterly fall in confidence since the survey began back in 2007
- Risk appetite lowest since 2008
- A record 84% of CFOs are less confident
- Furlough scheme to be used by 59% of large UK corporates
- CFOs expect revenues this year to be 22% below pre-virus forecasts
Just a bit of a look at business sentiment in the UK, adding reason to why we should expect weaker investments and corporate profitability over the next few quarters at least.
I would argue that this is pretty much the same in most countries that have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.