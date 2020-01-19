Brexit - UK chancellor Javid has put a scare into EU bureaucrats, said the UK may break EU rules

In an interview with the Financial Times UK chancellor Sajid Javid urged businesses to "adjust" to a future where Britain no longer adhered to EU rules and regulations.

The FT says "European diplomats and trade experts spent the weekend trying to make sense of comments."





Which pretty much sums up the whole Brexit process, no? LOL





Anyway... I bolded this buit:

"The main conclusion for the real economy is: prepare for the worst. Anything agreed will be a bonus," one EU official said.

"In the end it is all rather simple: If Britain wants to diverge from EU rules, it will diverge," the diplomat said. "Such an approach would obviously lead to new trade hurdles between Britain and the EU and in consequence less trade, less investments, less jobs."







Here is the FT link, which may be gated.





The three stoo .... no, wait. That's not gonna work at all.

GBP is a little lower here in the early shuffling around, lower than its late Friday lelve. Currently circa 1.2996.







