UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak reportedly spoke of a potential 30% drop in UK GDP

UK Times on comments reportedly made by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

  • said to have discussed the possibility of a 25% to 30% fall in economic growth in Q2  
His comments came as part of discussion s amongst Cabinet ministers on how to dial back restrictions on the economy. 

ps. These scary figures you see for GDP drops, such as this one, usually refer to annualised quarterly drops. Cold comfort, I know, but at least not a 30% drop in one quarter. 

