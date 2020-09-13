UK Chancellor Sunak could delay Budget until New Year amid second wave fears
UK Telegraph with the report
- Chancellor has so far refused to set a date for the budget release
- it is currently expected in November statement
- "Treasury sources said he wanted the"flexibility" to hold it later if circumstances change."
Link to the Telegraph for more (may be gated)
The paper citing unnamed sources.
December is unlikely to due to time constraint ahead of Christmas. Thus January a possible date ... Sunak could delay the Budget even further ... the only constraint is the legal requirement to hold it before the end of the financial year.