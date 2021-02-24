UK Chancellor Sunak is laying the groundwork for a kick-ass UK economic boom once lockdown ends
Various UK media reports of what is in store from Sunak's budget due on 3 March 2021.
UK Telegraph report (link for more, may be gated):
- Rishi Sunak readies a six-month extension to Universal Credit rise
- The increase, which costs £6 billion a year and was originally a time-limited measure, was due to expire at the end of March
- Set to shelve the plan for 5p increase in fuel duty
- slash hospitality VAT rates
- Treasury officials also looking at vouchers for high street shoppers and lower alcohol duty in pubs
---ps. "Kick-ass economic boom" is a technical term.