UK Chancellor Sunak is laying the groundwork for a kick-ass UK economic boom once lockdown ends

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Various UK media reports of what is in store from Sunak's budget due on 3 March 2021.

UK Telegraph report (link for more, may be gated):
  • Rishi Sunak readies a six-month extension to Universal Credit rise
  • The increase, which costs £6 billion a year and was originally a time-limited measure, was due to expire at the end of March
UK Daily Mail (link for more, may be gated)::
  • Set to shelve the plan for 5p increase in fuel duty 
  • slash hospitality VAT rates
  • Treasury officials also looking at vouchers for high street shoppers and lower alcohol duty in pubs
---
ps. "Kick-ass economic boom" is a technical term.
Various UK media reports of what is in store from Sunak's budget due on 3 March 2021.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose