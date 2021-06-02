UK Chancellor Sunak says US global tax plan could work
Sunak spoke with Reuters ahead of the June 4 / 5 G7 inance ministers meeting
- said a U.S. proposal to focus on the world's 100 biggest and most profitable firms as part of a global tax deal could work
- insisted that big tech firms must pay more tax in countries where they operate
- said the G7 was was making "really good progress" on reform
Do note however, he also said:
- "We just need to work through the details"
Well, yeah. That's where these big picture agreements often break down despite all the happy noises made beforehand.