UK Chancellor Sunak says US global tax plan could work

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sunak spoke with Reuters ahead of the June 4 / 5 G7 inance ministers meeting 

  • said a U.S. proposal to focus on the world's 100 biggest and most profitable firms as part of a global tax deal could work
  • insisted that big tech firms must pay more tax in countries where they operate
  • said the G7 was was making "really good progress" on reform 
Do note however, he also said:
  • "We just need to work through the details"
Well, yeah. That's where these big picture agreements often break down despite all the happy noises made beforehand. 

