UK Chancellor Sunak says US global tax plan could work

Sunak spoke with Reuters ahead of the June 4 / 5 G7 inance ministers meeting

said a U.S. proposal to focus on the world's 100 biggest and most profitable firms as part of a global tax deal could work

insisted that big tech firms must pay more tax in countries where they operate

said the G7 was was making "really good progress" on reform

Do note however, he also said:

"We just need to work through the details"

Well, yeah. That's where these big picture agreements often break down despite all the happy noises made beforehand.











