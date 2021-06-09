UK Chancellor Sunak wants City of London exempt from G& new global minimum tax

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters post up the summary of a piece in the Uk financial press on Sunak's move:

  •  pushing for the City of London to be exempt from a new global minimum corporation tax
That didn't take long, the G7 "agreed' on it over the weekend and already the cracks are appearing (I'm surprised it took this long). And, it's not just the UK:
  • An official close to the talks said the UK was among those countries pushing "for an exemption on financial services" 




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose