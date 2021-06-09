UK Chancellor Sunak wants City of London exempt from G& new global minimum tax

Reuters post up the summary of a piece in the Uk financial press on Sunak's move:

pushing for the City of London to be exempt from a new global minimum corporation tax

That didn't take long, the G7 "agreed' on it over the weekend and already the cracks are appearing (I'm surprised it took this long). And, it's not just the UK:

An official close to the talks said the UK was among those countries pushing "for an exemption on financial services"











