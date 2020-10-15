UK chief Brexit negotiator Frost reportedly told Boris Johnson not to walk away from talks

The Times reports on the matter





The report says that Frost told Boris Johnson not to walk away from Brexit trade talks because 'deals to cover security and fishing were possible over the next two weeks'.





Adding that any final decision on whether the UK will stay at the table or walk away towards a no-deal outcome will not come before Friday (tomorrow) and will depend on signals from the European Council meeting that is scheduled to begin later today.

Tick tock, tick tock. As they couldn't have agreed on these issues over the past two years, pardon me for my skepticism that something will miraculously be done in two weeks.



