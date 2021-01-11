UK chief medical adviser Whitty: In parts of London, 1/20 people have the virus
Comments by UK chief medical adviser, Professor Chris Whitty
A bit of a warning there that despite vaccines being rolled out in the UK, things are still looking pretty dire at the moment. And it is likely to keep that way in the next few weeks before any potential signs of a flattening in the curve.
- If we don't want more deaths, we all have to play our part
- This is an appalling situation
- We are at the worst point in the epidemic in the UK
This just adds to the more gloomy economic backdrop to start Q1 after the "at least we avoided a cliff-edge Brexit" trade deal.