UK chief medical adviser Whitty: It is difficult to balance between the virus and the economy

Some things we are going to do will have an impact on the economy, society

If we do too little, the virus will get out of control

If we do too much, it will hit the economy

So far, the briefing is a bit of a boring one as they are mainly outlining the current virus situation across the UK and saying that it needs to be taken seriously.





There isn't much else to extrapolate from the other remarks as Whitty is mostly saying that the virus trajectory won't change if things continue the way they are right now.