UK chief trade negotiator says Brexit can benefit all of Europe
David Frost is Johnson's head of trade talks, says:
- Brexit is an opportunity for "economic competition" that should benefit everyone in Europe
Piece is in the UK Telegraph, gated, but here is the link if you can access it.
BBC have an ungated report here:
- He said the UK will set out more details of its vision for the future relationship with the EU next week.
- "It is central to our vision that we must have the ability to set laws that suit us - to claim the right that every other non-EU country in the world has."So to think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing."He said this was not a "a simple negotiating position which might move under pressure - it is the point of the whole project".