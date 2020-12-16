UK: Relaxation of restrictions during Christmas reportedly set to go ahead

BBC political correspondent, Nick Eardley, reports

From four nations Christmas call:



Christmas relaxation will go ahead



Broad agreement no to change regulations, but final working still being worked on



Much stronger advice coming as soon as today. Some parts of UK may toughen guidance on households mixing.





As a reminder, London has moved into Tier 3 restrictions starting from today with the next review set on the situation set to take place on 30 December.





The Christmas relaxation above refers to the easing of rules for the period of 23-27 December, which will allow three households to form a "bubble" during that time.





At least they are going to come out with a stronger advice, but I'm not sure how much of that will really help if there isn't any legal enforcement.