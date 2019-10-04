UK Civil Aviation Authority: 26 flights scheduled to return 4,500 to UK

Thomas Cook collapse fall out

  • A further 4,500 people to be repatriated by the Civiil Aviation Authority after the fall out of Thomas Cook's collapse continues. 
