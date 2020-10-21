UK confirms that EU will return to London this week for Brexit talks
The world's worst-kept secret is confirmed
Statement from Johnson's team:
- It's clear that significant gaps remain in the most difficult areas
- It is entirely possible that negotiations will not succeed, if so, UK will end the transition period on Australia terms
- We have jointly agreed to a set of principles for handling this phase
- We are ready to see if it is possible to bridge gaps in intensive talks
- Full statement
Political theatre is the worst kind of theatre. Let's see if we get the 'sell the fact' trade on the announcement.
Meanwhile, the EU says it has agreed to the following:
As both sides have made clear, it takes two to reach an agreement. It is entirely possible that negotiations will not succeed. If so, the UK will end the transition period on Australia terms and will prosper in doing so.
It is essential now that UK businesses, hauliers, and travellers prepare actively for the end of the transition period, since change is coming, whether an agreement is reached or not.