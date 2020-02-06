UK confirms third case of coronavirus

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Cable moves to session lows, in a tricky spot again
AUD/JPY bounce runs into test of key resistance levels
NZD/USD remains trapped between key daily moving averages this week
EUR/USD remains vulnerable to a potential downside break
Central Banks
ECB's Lagarde says negative rates not fully to blame for rising house prices, weaker bank profitability
ECB: Current monetary policy to sustain euro area expansion, build up of inflation
ECB's de Guindos: Side effects of policy are being monitored carefully
ECB's Lagarde: Low rates, low inflation has significantly reduced scope to ease policy
BOJ's Masai: Ready to take action depending on coronavirus impact