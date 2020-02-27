UK confirms two new coronavirus cases, total tally at 15

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Thursday February 27 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 26 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 25 at the 10am NY cut
Key option expires for Monday, January 24? There are none.
FX option expiries for Friday February 21 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
PBOC: We will ensure ample liquidity through targeted RRR cuts at the appropriate time
BOJ's Kataoka: Doesn't think additional easing is needed against coronavirus risks
BOJ's Kataoka: BOJ must send message to markets that it will not tolerate price falls
Scotia says evidence points to Swiss National Bank intervening in CHF
More from Canada - why to expect a Q1 hit to growth (No, not coronavirus). Maybe even a BoC rate cut.