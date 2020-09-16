UK Conservatives may have found a compromise on internal market bill

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

BBC report

BBC report 
From the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg:

I understand a deal has been reached btw Tories who wanted to vote for Bob Neil's amendment to the controversial UKIM bill and the govt - it gives an extra layer of parliamentary oversight - ministers hope prevents rebellion next week
Cable reached 1.2997 on this. Offers at the figure are capping the upside so far with the pair up 106 pip on the day. A break of 1.3035 would open up more to the upside.
