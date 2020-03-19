UK coronavirus 3268 vs 2689 yesterday

Death 144 vs 99 yesterday

The UK coronavirus cases is up to 3268 versus 2689 yesterday. The total number of deaths has risen to 144 versus 99 yesterday.   

