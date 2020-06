Deaths 135 vs 184 a day ago

These numbers are way down from the peak but if you go back to early March, there were far fewer than 1200 cases and it didn't take long for a spike. With the economy reopening and people soon-to-be riding the tube again, there is still fertile ground for a jump. How many people in the UK are wearing masks in London?





The Florida numbers and Texas hospitalizations should be out any moment.