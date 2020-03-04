UK coronavirus cases jump by 34 to a total of 85 - BBC

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to grow, yen shorts jump
FX option expiries for Friday February 28 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Full text of the Bank of Canada rate decision on March 4, 2020
Bank of Canada cuts rates by 50 basis points vs a 25 cut expected
The Bank of Canada decision is up next
BOE's Bailey: No question that virus is first issue we will face
RBA's Debelle: We have capacity to cut rates one more time, beyond that we will have to consider QE