UK coronavirus cases jump by 34 to a total of 85 - BBC

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Is this the beginning of the big jump?

You look around the world and in general once countries hit 100 cases, it begins to accelerate very fast.

11 days ago in Italy there were 5 confirmed cases.

Update: In France, cases rose by 45 today.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose