UK coronavirus cases rise to 21,331 vs. 18,804 previously.

UK coronavirus cases on the rise

  • The UK coronavirus cases rose to 21,331 vs. 18,804 previously
  • Death toll 241 vs. Monday's 80
The case count is the second-highest on record.
