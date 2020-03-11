UK coronavirus cases rise to 456 from 373 yesterday

The numbers continue to rise

The UK Health Minister is one of the 456 and it sounds like her mother isn't far behind. .
tweetGiven that she met with lawmakers on Sunday, the packed UK parliament isn't exactly the most-comforting scene today.

