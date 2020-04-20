UK coronavirus cases rises to 124,743 from 120,067 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

UK coronavirus numbers are being reported

The UK coronavirus numbers are being reported for the day:
  • total coronavirus cases rise to 124,743 from 120,067 yesterday. That is a rise of 3.9% on the day. That compares favorably to 5.1% rise yesterday
  • the number of deaths rise to 16,509 from 16,060 yesterday. That is an increase of 449 or 2.8%. Yesterday the rise was 3.8% (888 deaths reported yesterday).

See here for global coronavirus case data
