UK coronavirus deaths rise 586 vs 300 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Sunday effect at work

The numbers for UK virus deaths are always artificially low on Monday and then artificially high on Tuesday. For some reason, people don't die in the UK on Sundays.

  • Cases 161,145 vs 157,149 prior
Tomorrow the UK will begin counting deaths outside of hospitals so that will materially change the picture.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose