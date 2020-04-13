UK coronavirus deaths rise to 11,329 from 10,612 yesterday

Coronavirus statistics from the UK being released

The coronavirus statistics for the UK are being released and showing:
  • coronavirus deaths rise 11,329 from 10,612
  • 717 new coronavirus deaths or 6.7% increase
  • total cases rises to 88,621 from 84,279
  • total cases rose 5.1% on the day
