UK coronavirus deaths rise to 2,921 from 2,352

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The numbers are rising rapidly

  • Cases rise to 33,718 from 29,474
On Monday, the fatality count was 1789. It's rapidly risen in part to the decision to count those who died in the community. What's worrisome is that counting of that was supposed to take a few days to a few weeks.
