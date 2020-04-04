UK coronavirus deaths rise to 4,313 from 3,605 a day ago

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Pace continues to accelerated

  • UK reports 708 new deaths vs 569 a day earlier
  • Total cases rise to 41,903 from 38,168
UK deaths are doubling every 2.5 days right now.

